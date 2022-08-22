|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|St. Louis
|-164
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+138
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-225
|Cincinnati
|+188
|Atlanta
|-270
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+220
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-164
|Milwaukee
|+138
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-162
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+136
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-184
|LA
|Angels
|+154
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Interleague
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-220
|at
|DETROIT
|+184
|Arizona
|-124
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+106
|at COLORADO
|-132
|Texas
|+112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-174
|Cleveland
|+146
|Miami
|-154
|at
|OAKLAND
|+130
|at SEATTLE
|-260
|Washington
|+215
