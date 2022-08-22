BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 22, 2022, 5:30 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -164 at CHICAGO CUBS +138
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Cincinnati +188
Atlanta -270 at PITTSBURGH +220
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS -164 Milwaukee +138
American League
Chicago White Sox -162 at BALTIMORE +136
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at TAMPA BAY -184 LA Angels +154
at HOUSTON OFF Minnesota OFF
Interleague
at N.Y YANKEES OFF N.Y Mets OFF
San Francisco -220 at DETROIT +184
Arizona -124 at KANSAS CITY +106
at COLORADO -132 Texas +112
at SAN DIEGO -174 Cleveland +146
Miami -154 at OAKLAND +130
at SEATTLE -260 Washington +215

