Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 5:30 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -234 Cincinnati +193
Atlanta -197 at PITTSBURGH +166
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at LA DODGERS -243 Milwaukee +201
American League
Chicago White Sox -145 at KANSAS CITY +125
at MINNESOTA -200 Texas +168
at TAMPA BAY -185 LA Angels +158
Interleague
N.Y Mets -170 at N.Y YANKEES +145
Miami -140 at OAKLAND +120

