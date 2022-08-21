MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -234 Cincinnati +193 Atlanta -197 at PITTSBURGH +166 at CHICAGO…

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -234 Cincinnati +193 Atlanta -197 at PITTSBURGH +166 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF at LA DODGERS -243 Milwaukee +201 American League Chicago White Sox -145 at KANSAS CITY +125 at MINNESOTA -200 Texas +168 at TAMPA BAY -185 LA Angels +158 Interleague N.Y Mets -170 at N.Y YANKEES +145 Miami -140 at OAKLAND +120

