|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-234
|Cincinnati
|+193
|Atlanta
|-197
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+166
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-243
|Milwaukee
|+201
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-145
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+125
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Texas
|+168
|at TAMPA BAY
|-185
|LA
|Angels
|+158
|Interleague
|N.Y Mets
|-170
|at
|N.Y
|YANKEES
|+145
|Miami
|-140
|at
|OAKLAND
|+120
