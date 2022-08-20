|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-126
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+108
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-180
|at
|COLORADO
|+152
|St. Louis
|-156
|at
|ARIZONA
|+132
|at LA DODGERS
|-320
|Miami
|+260
|at SAN DIEGO
|-320
|Washington
|+260
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-126
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-120
|Toronto
|+100
|LA Angels
|-178
|at
|DETROIT
|+153
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-190
|Texas
|+159
|Seattle
|-202
|at
|OAKLAND
|+170
|Boston
|OFF
|at
|BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-145
|Houston
|+124
