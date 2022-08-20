WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Cincinnati -126 at PITTSBURGH +108
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
San Francisco -180 at COLORADO +152
St. Louis -156 at ARIZONA +132
at LA DODGERS -320 Miami +260
at SAN DIEGO -320 Washington +260
American League
Chicago White Sox -126 at CLEVELAND +108
at N.Y YANKEES -120 Toronto +100
LA Angels -178 at DETROIT +153
at TAMPA BAY OFF Kansas City OFF
at MINNESOTA -190 Texas +159
Seattle -202 at OAKLAND +170
Boston OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
Interleague
at ATLANTA -145 Houston +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

