MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF Cincinnati -126 at PITTSBURGH +108 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF Cincinnati -126 at PITTSBURGH +108 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF San Francisco -180 at COLORADO +152 St. Louis -156 at ARIZONA +132 at LA DODGERS -320 Miami +260 at SAN DIEGO -320 Washington +260 American League Chicago White Sox -126 at CLEVELAND +108 at N.Y YANKEES -120 Toronto +100 LA Angels -178 at DETROIT +153 at TAMPA BAY OFF Kansas City OFF at MINNESOTA -190 Texas +159 Seattle -202 at OAKLAND +170 Boston OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Interleague at ATLANTA -145 Houston +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.