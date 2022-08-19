WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Milwaukee -146 at CHICAGO CUBS +124
Cincinnati -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
St. Louis -138 at ARIZONA +118
San Francisco -170 at COLORADO +144
at SAN DIEGO -335 Washington +270
at LA DODGERS OFF Miami OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -192 Toronto +161
LA Angels -148 at DETROIT +126
Boston -120 at BALTIMORE +102
at TAMPA BAY -225 Kansas City +188
at CLEVELAND -154 Chicago White Sox +130
at MINNESOTA -138 Texas +118
Seattle -136 at OAKLAND +116
Interleague
at ATLANTA -146 Houston +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | MLB News | Sports

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up