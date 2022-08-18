WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
N.Y Mets -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102
at PITTSBURGH OFF Cincinnati OFF
San Francisco -162 at COLORADO +136
St. Louis -176 at ARIZONA +148
at SAN DIEGO -360 Washington +290
at LA DODGERS -270 Miami +220
American League
Toronto -126 at N.Y YANKEES +108
Boston -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at TAMPA BAY -235 Kansas City +194
at CLEVELAND -132 Chicago White Sox +112
LA Angels -136 at DETROIT +116
at MINNESOTA -136 Texas +116
Seattle -138 at OAKLAND +118
Interleague
at ATLANTA -134 Houston +116

