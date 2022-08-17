WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 5:34 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -210 Colorado +176
LA Dodgers OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Arizona +130
at ATLANTA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at SAN DIEGO -375 Washington +300
American League
at TEXAS -164 Oakland +138
Houston -146 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Toronto OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Kansas City OFF
Interleague
at BALTIMORE -152 Chicago Cubs +128
at PITTSBURGH OFF Boston OFF

