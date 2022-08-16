WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
August 16, 2022, 5:43 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Philadelphia -164 at CINCINNATI +138
Chicago Cubs -148 at WASHINGTON +126
San Diego -142 at MIAMI +120
N.Y Mets -142 at ATLANTA +120
at ST. LOUIS -215 Colorado +180
LA Dodgers -164 at MILWAUKEE +138
at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Arizona +184
American League
at MINNESOTA -184 Kansas City +154
at TORONTO -164 Baltimore +138
Seattle -180 at LA ANGELS +152
at N.Y YANKEES -158 Tampa Bay +134
at CLEVELAND -225 Detroit +188
at TEXAS -168 Oakland +142
Houston -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +126
Interleague
Boston -148 at PITTSBURGH +126

