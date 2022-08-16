|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Philadelphia
|-164
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+138
|Chicago Cubs
|-148
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+126
|San Diego
|-142
|at
|MIAMI
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-142
|at
|ATLANTA
|+120
|at ST. LOUIS
|-215
|Colorado
|+180
|LA Dodgers
|-164
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+138
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-220
|Arizona
|+184
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-184
|Kansas
|City
|+154
|at TORONTO
|-164
|Baltimore
|+138
|Seattle
|-180
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+152
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-158
|Tampa
|Bay
|+134
|at CLEVELAND
|-225
|Detroit
|+188
|at TEXAS
|-168
|Oakland
|+142
|Houston
|-148
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+126
|Interleague
|Boston
|-148
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+126
