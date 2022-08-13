MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -255 at WASHINGTON +205 at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF at…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -255 at WASHINGTON +205 at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS -142 Philadelphia +120 Chicago Cubs -142 at CINCINNATI +120 at ST. LOUIS -144 Milwaukee +122 Arizona -148 at COLORADO +126 at SAN FRANCISCO -250 Pittsburgh +205 American League at TORONTO -146 Cleveland +124 at TAMPA BAY -154 Baltimore +130 at HOUSTON -255 Oakland +210 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -196 Detroit +164 Seattle -120 at TEXAS +102 Minnesota -134 at LA ANGELS +114 at BOSTON OFF N.Y Yankees OFF Interleague LA Dodgers -250 at KANSAS CITY +205

