|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|San Diego
|-255
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+205
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-142
|Philadelphia
|+120
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+120
|at ST. LOUIS
|-144
|Milwaukee
|+122
|Arizona
|-148
|at
|COLORADO
|+126
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-250
|Pittsburgh
|+205
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-146
|Cleveland
|+124
|at TAMPA BAY
|-154
|Baltimore
|+130
|at HOUSTON
|-255
|Oakland
|+210
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-196
|Detroit
|+164
|Seattle
|-120
|at
|TEXAS
|+102
|Minnesota
|-134
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+114
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|Interleague
|LA Dodgers
|-250
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+205
