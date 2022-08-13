WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
San Diego -255 at WASHINGTON +205
at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF
at N.Y METS -142 Philadelphia +120
Chicago Cubs -142 at CINCINNATI +120
at ST. LOUIS -144 Milwaukee +122
Arizona -148 at COLORADO +126
at SAN FRANCISCO -250 Pittsburgh +205
American League
at TORONTO -146 Cleveland +124
at TAMPA BAY -154 Baltimore +130
at HOUSTON -255 Oakland +210
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -196 Detroit +164
Seattle -120 at TEXAS +102
Minnesota -134 at LA ANGELS +114
at BOSTON OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Interleague
LA Dodgers -250 at KANSAS CITY +205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up