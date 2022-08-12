WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF
at CINCINNATI -120 Chicago Cubs +102
San Diego -300 at WASHINGTON +245
at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF
at N.Y METS -196 Philadelphia +164
at ST. LOUIS -166 Milwaukee +140
Arizona -142 at COLORADO +120
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
American League
at TORONTO OFF Cleveland OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -220 Detroit +184
at HOUSTON -350 Oakland +280
N.Y Yankees -146 at BOSTON +124
Seattle -118 at TEXAS +100
Minnesota -118 at LA ANGELS +100
Interleague
LA Dodgers -240 at KANSAS CITY +194

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up