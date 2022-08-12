MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF at CINCINNATI -120 Chicago Cubs +102 San…

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF at CINCINNATI -120 Chicago Cubs +102 San Diego -300 at WASHINGTON +245 at MIAMI OFF Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS -196 Philadelphia +164 at ST. LOUIS -166 Milwaukee +140 Arizona -142 at COLORADO +120 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Pittsburgh OFF American League at TORONTO OFF Cleveland OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -220 Detroit +184 at HOUSTON -350 Oakland +280 N.Y Yankees -146 at BOSTON +124 Seattle -118 at TEXAS +100 Minnesota -118 at LA ANGELS +100 Interleague LA Dodgers -240 at KANSAS CITY +194

