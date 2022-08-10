WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 5:38 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -172 Miami +144
St. Louis -162 at COLORADO +136
at ARIZONA -174 Pittsburgh +146
Chicago Cubs OFF at CINCINNATI OFF
American League
Cleveland -172 at DETROIT +144
at HOUSTON -310 Texas +250
Chicago White Sox -196 at KANSAS CITY +164
at BOSTON -132 Baltimore +112

