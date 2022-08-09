WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -320 Cincinnati +260
at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Washington +142
at SAN DIEGO -180 San Francisco +152
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Miami +120
St. Louis -148 at COLORADO +126
at ARIZONA -168 Pittsburgh +142
American League
LA Angels -184 at OAKLAND +154
N.Y Yankees -142 at SEATTLE +120
Toronto -136 at BALTIMORE +116
Cleveland -164 at DETROIT +138
Chicago White Sox -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
at HOUSTON -330 Texas +265
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -162 Tampa Bay +136
Atlanta -142 at BOSTON +120
at LA DODGERS OFF Minnesota OFF

