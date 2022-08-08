|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-260
|Miami
|+215
|at N.Y METS
|-310
|Cincinnati
|+250
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-176
|at
|COLORADO
|+148
|at ARIZONA
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-200
|San
|Francisco
|+168
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|Toronto
|-180
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+152
|Cleveland
|-180
|at
|DETROIT
|+152
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Texas
|+168
|LA Angels
|-200
|at
|OAKLAND
|+168
|N.Y Yankees
|-136
|at
|SEATTLE
|+116
|Interleague
|Atlanta
|-136
|at
|BOSTON
|+116
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-215
|Minnesota
|+180
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.