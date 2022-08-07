|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|-300
|Cincinnati
|+245
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-168
|San
|Francisco
|+142
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|American League
|Toronto
|-154
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+130
|at OAKLAND
|-132
|LA
|Angels
|+112
|N.Y Yankees
|-122
|at
|SEATTLE
|+104
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.