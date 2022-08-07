WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
August 7, 2022

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -300 Cincinnati +245
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Washington OFF
at SAN DIEGO -168 San Francisco +142
at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
American League
Toronto -154 at BALTIMORE +130
at OAKLAND -132 LA Angels +112
N.Y Yankees -122 at SEATTLE +104

