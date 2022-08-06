WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -295 Washington +240
at MILWAUKEE -275 Cincinnati +225
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF
at N.Y METS -146 Atlanta +124
at ARIZONA -180 Colorado +152
at LA DODGERS -152 San Diego +128
American League
Houston -148 at CLEVELAND +126
at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Toronto -154 at MINNESOTA +130
Boston -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
Chicago White Sox -146 at TEXAS +124
at SEATTLE -142 LA Angels +120
Interleague
at BALTIMORE -164 Pittsburgh +138
N.Y Yankees -124 at ST. LOUIS +106
at OAKLAND OFF San Francisco OFF

