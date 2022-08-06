MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -295 Washington +240 at MILWAUKEE -275 Cincinnati +225 at CHICAGO…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -295 Washington +240 at MILWAUKEE -275 Cincinnati +225 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF at N.Y METS -146 Atlanta +124 at ARIZONA -180 Colorado +152 at LA DODGERS -152 San Diego +128 American League Houston -148 at CLEVELAND +126 at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF Toronto -154 at MINNESOTA +130 Boston -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 Chicago White Sox -146 at TEXAS +124 at SEATTLE -142 LA Angels +120 Interleague at BALTIMORE -164 Pittsburgh +138 N.Y Yankees -124 at ST. LOUIS +106 at OAKLAND OFF San Francisco OFF

