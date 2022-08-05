|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|-129
|Atlanta
|+110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-245
|Washington
|+200
|at N.Y METS
|-129
|Atlanta
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-198
|Cincinnati
|+166
|at ARIZONA
|-172
|Colorado
|+144
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|San
|Diego
|+120
|American League
|at SEATTLE
|-205
|LA
|Angels
|+172
|Tampa Bay
|-250
|at
|DETROIT
|+205
|Houston
|-157
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+135
|Chicago White Sox
|-120
|at
|TEXAS
|+102
|Toronto
|-120
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+102
|Boston
|-116
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Interleague
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|San Francisco
|-220
|at
|OAKLAND
|+184
|N.Y Yankees
|-120
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+102
