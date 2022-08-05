MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -129 Atlanta +110 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF…

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y METS -129 Atlanta +110 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF at PHILADELPHIA -245 Washington +200 at N.Y METS -129 Atlanta +110 at MILWAUKEE -198 Cincinnati +166 at ARIZONA -172 Colorado +144 at LA DODGERS -142 San Diego +120 American League at SEATTLE -205 LA Angels +172 Tampa Bay -250 at DETROIT +205 Houston -157 at CLEVELAND +135 Chicago White Sox -120 at TEXAS +102 Toronto -120 at MINNESOTA +102 Boston -116 at KANSAS CITY -102 at SEATTLE OFF LA Angels OFF Interleague at BALTIMORE -142 Pittsburgh +120 San Francisco -220 at OAKLAND +184 N.Y Yankees -120 at ST. LOUIS +102

