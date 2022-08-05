WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -129 Atlanta +110
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -245 Washington +200
at N.Y METS -129 Atlanta +110
at MILWAUKEE -198 Cincinnati +166
at ARIZONA -172 Colorado +144
at LA DODGERS -142 San Diego +120
American League
at SEATTLE -205 LA Angels +172
Tampa Bay -250 at DETROIT +205
Houston -157 at CLEVELAND +135
Chicago White Sox -120 at TEXAS +102
Toronto -120 at MINNESOTA +102
Boston -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
at SEATTLE OFF LA Angels OFF
Interleague
at BALTIMORE -142 Pittsburgh +120
San Francisco -220 at OAKLAND +184
N.Y Yankees -120 at ST. LOUIS +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | MLB News | Sports

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up