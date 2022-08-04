|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-225
|Washington
|+188
|at N.Y METS
|-142
|Atlanta
|+120
|at MILWAUKEE
|-205
|Cincinnati
|+172
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Colorado
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-152
|San
|Diego
|+128
|American League
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|-176
|at
|TEXAS
|+148
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-205
|LA
|Angels
|+172
|Interleague
|at BALTIMORE
|-168
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|N.Y Yankees
|-144
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+122
