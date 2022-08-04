MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF at PHILADELPHIA -225 Washington +188 at…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF at PHILADELPHIA -225 Washington +188 at N.Y METS -142 Atlanta +120 at MILWAUKEE -205 Cincinnati +172 at ARIZONA -134 Colorado +116 at LA DODGERS -152 San Diego +128 American League at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF at CLEVELAND OFF Houston OFF Chicago White Sox -176 at TEXAS +148 at KANSAS CITY OFF Boston OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Toronto OFF at SEATTLE -205 LA Angels +172 Interleague at BALTIMORE -168 Pittsburgh +142 N.Y Yankees -144 at ST. LOUIS +122

