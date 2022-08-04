WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Miami OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Washington +188
at N.Y METS -142 Atlanta +120
at MILWAUKEE -205 Cincinnati +172
at ARIZONA -134 Colorado +116
at LA DODGERS -152 San Diego +128
American League
at DETROIT OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at CLEVELAND OFF Houston OFF
Chicago White Sox -176 at TEXAS +148
at KANSAS CITY OFF Boston OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Toronto OFF
at SEATTLE -205 LA Angels +172
Interleague
at BALTIMORE -168 Pittsburgh +142
N.Y Yankees -144 at ST. LOUIS +122

