Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 6:01 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ATLANTA -136 Philadelphia +116
N.Y Mets -235 at WASHINGTON +194
at MIAMI -210 Cincinnati +176
Milwaukee -205 at PITTSBURGH +172
at ST. LOUIS -178 Chicago Cubs +150
at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF
LA Dodgers -162 at SAN FRANCISCO +136
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -178 Seattle +150
at MINNESOTA -230 Detroit +190
at TEXAS -124 Baltimore +106
at HOUSTON -215 Boston +180
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -172 Kansas City +144
at LA ANGELS OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at CLEVELAND OFF Arizona OFF

