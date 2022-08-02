|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ATLANTA
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+116
|N.Y Mets
|-235
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+194
|at MIAMI
|-210
|Cincinnati
|+176
|Milwaukee
|-205
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+172
|at ST. LOUIS
|-178
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+150
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-162
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+136
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-178
|Seattle
|+150
|at MINNESOTA
|-230
|Detroit
|+190
|at TEXAS
|-124
|Baltimore
|+106
|at HOUSTON
|-215
|Boston
|+180
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-172
|Kansas
|City
|+144
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
