WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176
at MIAMI -126 Cincinnati +108
Milwaukee -270 at PITTSBURGH +220
N.Y Mets -295 at WASHINGTON +240
at ATLANTA -215 Philadelphia +180
at ST. LOUIS -166 Chicago Cubs +140
LA Dodgers -142 at SAN FRANCISCO +120
at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Seattle +142
Toronto -132 at TAMPA BAY +112
at MINNESOTA -215 Detroit +180
Baltimore -112 at TEXAS -104
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -166 Kansas City +140
at HOUSTON OFF Boston OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -136 Arizona +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

July was promising for TSP returns

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up