Guardians honor drummer Adams with Hall of Fame induction

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Adams pounded his way to Cleveland baseball immortality.

The longtime drummer, who has provided a steady, rallying beat during baseball games in Cleveland since the 1970s, has been honored with an induction into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame.

The tribute is to recognize Adams, who first toted a bass drum that he bought at a garage sale for $25 into the bleacher seats as a 21-year-old at Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973.

He’s attended more than 3,700 games while supporting the team.

As part of the tribute to Adams announced Wednesday, the club commissioned local sculptor David Demming to craft a replica bronze drum affixed to a bench that will reside in the team’s Heritage Park behind the center field wall at Progressive Field.

Also, there will be a plaque mounted on the wall next to his seat atop the left-field bleachers.

The team plans t o show a video tribute of Adams on the ballpark’s giant scoreboard during two upcoming games.

Adams’ health has kept him away from the ballpark the past couple seasons. At the home opener in 2021, Patrick Carney, drummer for The Black Keys, the Grammy Award-winning rock duo from Akron, sat in for Adams.

