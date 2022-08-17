WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 5:07 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data. Police say one man was found dead in a Tucson homeless encampment in February 2019. Genetic genealogy built from a blood sample and a DNA profile recently determined the man was 61-year-old Tommy Gayle Pool Jr. from Virginia. Another man died in July 2019 after being found unresponsive in the parking lot of a Tucson shopping center. Police say he’s now been identified as 64-year-old James “Mark” Chaparro, whose family believed he was living in China.

Life & Style | Lifestyle News

