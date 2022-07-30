WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -155 at WASHINGTON +130
at ATLANTA -225 Arizona +188
Philadelphia -186 at PITTSBURGH +156
N.Y Mets -142 at MIAMI +120
LA Dodgers -198 at COLORADO +166
at SAN FRANCISCO -184 Chicago Cubs +154
American League
at TORONTO -270 Detroit +220
at N.Y YANKEES -250 Kansas City +205
at TAMPA BAY -235 Cleveland +194
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -295 Oakland +240
at HOUSTON -148 Seattle +126
at LA ANGELS -122 Texas +104
Interleague
Milwaukee -126 at BOSTON +108
at CINCINNATI -120 Baltimore +102
at SAN DIEGO OFF Minnesota OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up