|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|St. Louis
|-155
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+130
|at ATLANTA
|-225
|Arizona
|+188
|Philadelphia
|-186
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+156
|N.Y Mets
|-142
|at
|MIAMI
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-198
|at
|COLORADO
|+166
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-184
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+154
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-270
|Detroit
|+220
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-250
|Kansas
|City
|+205
|at TAMPA BAY
|-235
|Cleveland
|+194
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-295
|Oakland
|+240
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|Seattle
|+126
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Texas
|+104
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-126
|at
|BOSTON
|+108
|at CINCINNATI
|-120
|Baltimore
|+102
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
