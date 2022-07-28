WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -144 at MIAMI +122
St. Louis -186 at WASHINGTON +156
Philadelphia -138 at PITTSBURGH +118
at ATLANTA -220 Arizona +184
LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO +176
at SAN FRANCISCO -148 Chicago Cubs +126
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -375 Kansas City +300
at TORONTO OFF Detroit OFF
Cleveland -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at HOUSTON -172 Seattle +144
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -215 Oakland +180
Texas -112 at LA ANGELS -104
Interleague
at CINCINNATI OFF Baltimore OFF
Milwaukee -158 at BOSTON +134
at SAN DIEGO -126 Minnesota +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up