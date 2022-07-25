MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS -136 Pittsburgh +116 Miami -110 at CINCINNATI -106 Atlanta…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS -136 Pittsburgh +116 Miami -110 at CINCINNATI -106 Atlanta -126 at PHILADELPHIA +108 San Francisco -136 at ARIZONA +116 at LA DODGERS -255 Washington +205 American League Tampa Bay -196 at BALTIMORE +164 at BOSTON OFF Cleveland OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF LA Angels OFF at OAKLAND OFF Houston OFF at SEATTLE -156 Texas +132 Interleague at TORONTO -235 St. Louis +194 at DETROIT OFF San Diego OFF N.Y Yankees -112 at N.Y METS -104 at MILWAUKEE OFF Minnesota OFF at COLORADO OFF Chicago White Sox OFF

