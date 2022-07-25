WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 6:48 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS -136 Pittsburgh +116
Miami -110 at CINCINNATI -106
Atlanta -126 at PHILADELPHIA +108
San Francisco -136 at ARIZONA +116
at LA DODGERS -255 Washington +205
American League
Tampa Bay -196 at BALTIMORE +164
at BOSTON OFF Cleveland OFF
at KANSAS CITY OFF LA Angels OFF
at OAKLAND OFF Houston OFF
at SEATTLE -156 Texas +132
Interleague
at TORONTO -235 St. Louis +194
at DETROIT OFF San Diego OFF
N.Y Yankees -112 at N.Y METS -104
at MILWAUKEE OFF Minnesota OFF
at COLORADO OFF Chicago White Sox OFF

