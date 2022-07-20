WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 5:33 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at LA DODGERS -168 San Francisco +142
American League
at HOUSTON -126 N.Y Yankees +108
Detroit -142 at OAKLAND +120
Interleague
Texas -120 at MIAMI +102

