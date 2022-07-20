|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at LA DODGERS
|-168
|San
|Francisco
|+142
|American League
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|N.Y
|Yankees
|+108
|Detroit
|-142
|at
|OAKLAND
|+120
|Interleague
|Texas
|-120
|at
|MIAMI
|+102
