MLB Monday Home Run Derby FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Field -250 Alonso +185 First Round Matchups Alonso -200 Acuna Jr.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Monday Home Run Derby FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Field -250 Alonso +185 First Round Matchups Alonso -200 Acuna Jr. +165 Schwarber -300 Pujols +240 Soto -190 Ramirez +150 Rodriguez -125 Seager +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.