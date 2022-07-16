RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON OFF Atlanta OFF
Philadelphia -158 at MIAMI +134
at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati OFF
N.Y Mets -235 at CHICAGO CUBS +194
at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Milwaukee +144
at SAN DIEGO -188 Arizona +158
American League
at TORONTO -330 Kansas City +265
at N.Y YANKEES -196 Boston +164
at TAMPA BAY -162 Baltimore +136
at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Oakland OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Seattle -130 at TEXAS +110

