MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON OFF Atlanta OFF Philadelphia -158 at MIAMI +134 at ST.…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON OFF Atlanta OFF Philadelphia -158 at MIAMI +134 at ST. LOUIS OFF Cincinnati OFF N.Y Mets -235 at CHICAGO CUBS +194 at COLORADO OFF Pittsburgh OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -172 Milwaukee +144 at SAN DIEGO -188 Arizona +158 American League at TORONTO -330 Kansas City +265 at N.Y YANKEES -196 Boston +164 at TAMPA BAY -162 Baltimore +136 at CLEVELAND OFF Detroit OFF at HOUSTON OFF Oakland OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Seattle -130 at TEXAS +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.