|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ATLANTA
|-146
|N.Y
|Mets
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-220
|Arizona
|+184
|at MIAMI
|-196
|Pittsburgh
|+164
|LA Dodgers
|-148
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+126
|San Diego
|-158
|at
|COLORADO
|+134
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|-126
|Detroit
|+108
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-166
|Boston
|+140
|at TEXAS
|-196
|Oakland
|+164
|at LA ANGELS
|-132
|Houston
|+113
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-330
|Cincinnati
|+265
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
