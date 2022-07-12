RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ATLANTA -146 N.Y Mets +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Arizona +184
at MIAMI -196 Pittsburgh +164
LA Dodgers -148 at ST. LOUIS +126
San Diego -158 at COLORADO +134
American League
at KANSAS CITY -126 Detroit +108
Chicago White Sox -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at TAMPA BAY -166 Boston +140
at TEXAS -196 Oakland +164
at LA ANGELS -132 Houston +113
Interleague
at WASHINGTON OFF Seattle OFF
at MINNESOTA -142 Milwaukee +120
at N.Y YANKEES -330 Cincinnati +265
at TORONTO OFF Philadelphia OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Baltimore OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up