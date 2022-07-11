|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-158
|N.Y
|Mets
|+134
|LA Dodgers
|-138
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+118
|San Diego
|-134
|at
|COLORADO
|+114
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-240
|Arizona
|+198
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-115
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-105
|Boston
|-124
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+106
|Chicago White Sox
|-115
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-105
|at TEXAS
|-172
|Oakland
|+144
|at KANSAS CITY
|-130
|Detroit
|+110
|Houston
|-130
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+110
|Interleague
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-335
|Cincinnati
|+270
|Seattle
|-112
|at
|WASHINGTON
|-104
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|Baltimore
|-112
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|-104
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.