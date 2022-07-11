RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 5:35 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at ATLANTA -158 N.Y Mets +134
LA Dodgers -138 at ST. LOUIS +118
San Diego -134 at COLORADO +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -240 Arizona +198
American League
Chicago White Sox -115 at CLEVELAND -105
Boston -124 at TAMPA BAY +106
at TEXAS -172 Oakland +144
at KANSAS CITY -130 Detroit +110
Houston -130 at LA ANGELS +110
Interleague
at N.Y YANKEES -335 Cincinnati +270
Seattle -112 at WASHINGTON -104
at TORONTO OFF Philadelphia OFF
at MINNESOTA -130 Milwaukee +110
Baltimore -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104

