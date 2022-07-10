RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI -158 Pittsburgh +136
Philadelphia OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at ATLANTA -125 N.Y Mets +105
San Diego -135 at COLORADO +115
at SAN FRANCISCO -158 Arizona +136
American League
at KANSAS CITY -139 Detroit +118
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
Chicago White Sox -115 at CLEVELAND -105
at TEXAS -164 Oakland +143
at KANSAS CITY -135 Detroit +115

