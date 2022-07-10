MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI -158 Pittsburgh +136 Philadelphia OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI -158 Pittsburgh +136 Philadelphia OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at ATLANTA -125 N.Y Mets +105 San Diego -135 at COLORADO +115 at SAN FRANCISCO -158 Arizona +136 American League at KANSAS CITY -139 Detroit +118 at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF Chicago White Sox -115 at CLEVELAND -105 at TEXAS -164 Oakland +143 at KANSAS CITY -135 Detroit +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.