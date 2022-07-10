|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|-158
|Pittsburgh
|+136
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|N.Y
|Mets
|+105
|San Diego
|-135
|at
|COLORADO
|+115
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-158
|Arizona
|+136
|American League
|at KANSAS CITY
|-139
|Detroit
|+118
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|-115
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-105
|at TEXAS
|-164
|Oakland
|+143
|at KANSAS CITY
|-135
|Detroit
|+115
