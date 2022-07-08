RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 5:36 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Philadelphia -126 at ST. LOUIS +108
at MILWAUKEE -255 Pittsburgh +210
at N.Y METS -180 Miami +152
Colorado -116 at ARIZONA -102
at ATLANTA -250 Washington +205
at SAN DIEGO -162 San Francisco +136
at LA DODGERS OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -174 Detroit +146
LA Angels -116 at BALTIMORE -102
Minnesota -120 at TEXAS +102
Houston -184 at OAKLAND +154
Cleveland -112 at KANSAS CITY -104
at BOSTON OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Toronto -130 at SEATTLE +110
Interleague
Tampa Bay -158 at CINCINNATI +134

