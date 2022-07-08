|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-255
|Pittsburgh
|+210
|at N.Y METS
|-180
|Miami
|+152
|Colorado
|-116
|at
|ARIZONA
|-102
|at ATLANTA
|-250
|Washington
|+205
|at SAN DIEGO
|-162
|San
|Francisco
|+136
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-174
|Detroit
|+146
|LA Angels
|-116
|at
|BALTIMORE
|-102
|Minnesota
|-120
|at
|TEXAS
|+102
|Houston
|-184
|at
|OAKLAND
|+154
|Cleveland
|-112
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-104
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|Toronto
|-130
|at
|SEATTLE
|+110
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-158
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+134
