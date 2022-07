Sports Betting Line The Associated Press

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI OFF Pittsburgh OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF Washington OFF at CINCINNATI OFF Pittsburgh OFF at N.Y METS -180 Miami +155 at ATLANTA -201 St. Louis +168 at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF at SAN DIEGO -131 San Francisco +111 at LA DODGERS -283 Chicago Cubs +231 American League at HOUSTON -275 Kansas City +225 at BALTIMORE OFF LA Angels OFF N.Y Yankees -163 at BOSTON +140 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -247 Detroit +204 at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.