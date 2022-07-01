FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Independence Day travel | Firework photo tips and ideas | How to prepare for Fourth celebration
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 7:01 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Miami -120 at WASHINGTON +102
at PHILADELPHIA -134 St. Louis +114
at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF
Atlanta -166 at CINCINNATI +140
at LA DODGERS -178 San Diego +150
at COLORADO -142 Arizona +121
American League
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at MINNESOTA -240 Baltimore +198
at HOUSTON -138 LA Angels +118
Kansas City -118 at DETROIT +100
at SEATTLE -184 Oakland +154
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
N.Y Yankees -158 at CLEVELAND +134
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -144 Chicago White Sox +122
at N.Y METS OFF Texas OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Boston OFF

