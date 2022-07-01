MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Miami -120 at WASHINGTON +102 at PHILADELPHIA -134 St. Louis +114 at…

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Miami -120 at WASHINGTON +102 at PHILADELPHIA -134 St. Louis +114 at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF Atlanta -166 at CINCINNATI +140 at LA DODGERS -178 San Diego +150 at COLORADO -142 Arizona +121 American League at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF at MINNESOTA -240 Baltimore +198 at HOUSTON -138 LA Angels +118 Kansas City -118 at DETROIT +100 at SEATTLE -184 Oakland +154 at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF N.Y Yankees -158 at CLEVELAND +134 Interleague at SAN FRANCISCO -144 Chicago White Sox +122 at N.Y METS OFF Texas OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Boston OFF

