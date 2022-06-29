|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-126
|Atlanta
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-134
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+114
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-125
|San
|Diego
|+105
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-156
|Minnesota
|+132
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-221
|Oakland
|+180
