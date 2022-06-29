FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 5:43 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -126 Atlanta +108
Milwaukee -134 at PITTSBURGH +114
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF
at LA DODGERS -125 San Diego +105
American League
at CLEVELAND -156 Minnesota +132
at HOUSTON OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at SEATTLE -221 Oakland +180

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

