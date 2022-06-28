FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON -130 Pittsburgh +110
San Diego -110 at ARIZONA -106
Atlanta -135 at PHILADELPHIA +115
Miami OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF
LA Dodgers -190 at COLORADO +162
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -290 Oakland +235
Texas -156 at KANSAS CITY +132
at SEATTLE -168 Baltimore +142
at TORONTO -147 Boston +127
at CLEVELAND -114 Minnesota -106
at LA ANGELS -142 Chicago White Sox +122
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY OFF Milwaukee OFF
Houston -125 at N.Y METS +105
at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Detroit +184

