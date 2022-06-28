|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+110
|San Diego
|-110
|at
|ARIZONA
|-106
|Atlanta
|-135
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+115
|Miami
|OFF
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-190
|at
|COLORADO
|+162
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-290
|Oakland
|+235
|Texas
|-156
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+132
|at SEATTLE
|-168
|Baltimore
|+142
|at TORONTO
|-147
|Boston
|+127
|at CLEVELAND
|-114
|Minnesota
|-106
|at LA ANGELS
|-142
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+122
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Houston
|-125
|at
|N.Y
|METS
|+105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-220
|Detroit
|+184
