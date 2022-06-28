MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -130 Pittsburgh +110 San Diego -110 at ARIZONA -106 Atlanta…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -130 Pittsburgh +110 San Diego -110 at ARIZONA -106 Atlanta -135 at PHILADELPHIA +115 Miami OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF LA Dodgers -190 at COLORADO +162 American League at N.Y YANKEES -290 Oakland +235 Texas -156 at KANSAS CITY +132 at SEATTLE -168 Baltimore +142 at TORONTO -147 Boston +127 at CLEVELAND -114 Minnesota -106 at LA ANGELS -142 Chicago White Sox +122 Interleague at TAMPA BAY OFF Milwaukee OFF Houston -125 at N.Y METS +105 at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Detroit +184

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.