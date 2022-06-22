Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI -115 Colorado -105
at ATLANTA -130 San Francisco +110
Chicago Cubs -130 at PITTSBURGH +110
LA Dodgers -280 at CINCINNATI +235
St. Louis -116 at MILWAUKEE -102
at SAN DIEGO OFF Philadelphia OFF
American League
at MINNESOTA -155 Cleveland +135
Seattle -134 at OAKLAND +114
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Houston OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Baltimore OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up