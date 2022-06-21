Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 7:28 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at SAN DIEGO -142 Arizona +120
LA Dodgers -168 at CINCINNATI +142
at MIAMI -180 Colorado +152
at PITTSBURGH OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at ATLANTA -120 San Francisco +102
St. Louis -112 at MILWAUKEE -104
American League
Toronto -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114
at BOSTON -152 Detroit +128
N.Y Yankees -146 at TAMPA BAY +124
at MINNESOTA -147 Cleveland +127
Seattle -126 at OAKLAND +108
at LA ANGELS -205 Kansas City +172
Interleague
at HOUSTON -148 N.Y Mets +126
Philadelphia -144 at TEXAS +122
at BALTIMORE -134 Washington +114
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TAMPA BAY OFF Colorado OFF

