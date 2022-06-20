MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line LA Dodgers -190 at CINCINNATI +167 at MIAMI -136 Colorado +116 at…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line LA Dodgers -190 at CINCINNATI +167 at MIAMI -136 Colorado +116 at PITTSBURGH -130 Chicago Cubs +110 at ATLANTA OFF San Francisco OFF at MILWAUKEE -122 St. Louis +103 at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF American League at BOSTON -182 Detroit +160 at TAMPA BAY OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF Toronto -125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +105 at LA ANGELS -170 Kansas City +148 Seattle -140 at OAKLAND +120 Interleague at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF Philadelphia -115 at TEXAS -105 at HOUSTON -135 N.Y Mets +115

