|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|LA Dodgers
|-190
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+167
|at MIAMI
|-136
|Colorado
|+116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-130
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-122
|St.
|Louis
|+103
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-182
|Detroit
|+160
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Toronto
|-125
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+105
|at LA ANGELS
|-170
|Kansas
|City
|+148
|Seattle
|-140
|at
|OAKLAND
|+120
|Interleague
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-115
|at
|TEXAS
|-105
|at HOUSTON
|-135
|N.Y
|Mets
|+115
