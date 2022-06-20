Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 20, 2022, 5:34 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
LA Dodgers -190 at CINCINNATI +167
at MIAMI -136 Colorado +116
at PITTSBURGH -130 Chicago Cubs +110
at ATLANTA OFF San Francisco OFF
at MILWAUKEE -122 St. Louis +103
at SAN DIEGO OFF Arizona OFF
American League
at BOSTON -182 Detroit +160
at TAMPA BAY OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF
Toronto -125 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +105
at LA ANGELS -170 Kansas City +148
Seattle -140 at OAKLAND +120
Interleague
at BALTIMORE OFF Washington OFF
Philadelphia -115 at TEXAS -105
at HOUSTON -135 N.Y Mets +115

