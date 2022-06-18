MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Philadelphia -167 at WASHINGTON +145 San Francisco -177 at PITTSBURGH +155 Milwaukee…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Philadelphia -167 at WASHINGTON +145 San Francisco -177 at PITTSBURGH +155 Milwaukee -132 at CINCINNATI +112 at N.Y METS -135 Miami +115 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Atlanta OFF San Diego -112 at COLORADO -104 American League Tampa Bay -133 at BALTIMORE +113 N.Y Yankees -122 at TORONTO +102 Texas -135 at DETROIT +115 Kansas City -142 at OAKLAND +122 LA Angels -126 at SEATTLE +108 at HOUSTON -177 Chicago White Sox +155 Interleague at BOSTON -122 St. Louis +103 Minnesota -112 at ARIZONA -104 at LA DODGERS OFF Cleveland OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.