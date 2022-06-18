RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Philadelphia -167 at WASHINGTON +145
San Francisco -177 at PITTSBURGH +155
Milwaukee -132 at CINCINNATI +112
at N.Y METS -135 Miami +115
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Atlanta OFF
San Diego -112 at COLORADO -104
American League
Tampa Bay -133 at BALTIMORE +113
N.Y Yankees -122 at TORONTO +102
Texas -135 at DETROIT +115
Kansas City -142 at OAKLAND +122
LA Angels -126 at SEATTLE +108
at HOUSTON -177 Chicago White Sox +155
Interleague
at BOSTON -122 St. Louis +103
Minnesota -112 at ARIZONA -104
at LA DODGERS OFF Cleveland OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up