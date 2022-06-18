|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Philadelphia
|-167
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+145
|San Francisco
|-177
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+155
|Milwaukee
|-132
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+112
|at N.Y METS
|-135
|Miami
|+115
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|San Diego
|-112
|at
|COLORADO
|-104
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-133
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+113
|N.Y Yankees
|-122
|at
|TORONTO
|+102
|Texas
|-135
|at
|DETROIT
|+115
|Kansas City
|-142
|at
|OAKLAND
|+122
|LA Angels
|-126
|at
|SEATTLE
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-177
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+155
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-122
|St.
|Louis
|+103
|Minnesota
|-112
|at
|ARIZONA
|-104
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
