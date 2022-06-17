|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-205
|Miami
|+172
|at CINCINNATI
|-120
|Milwaukee
|+102
|Philadelphia
|-237
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+198
|San Diego
|-137
|at
|COLORADO
|+118
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-132
|N.Y
|Yankees
|+112
|Tampa Bay
|-168
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+142
|at OAKLAND
|-174
|Kansas
|City
|+146
|Texas
|-135
|at
|DETROIT
|+115
|at SEATTLE
|-126
|LA
|Angels
|+108
|at HOUSTON
|-162
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+136
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Interleague
|at LA DODGERS
|-290
|Cleveland
|+235
|St. Louis
|-112
|at
|BOSTON
|-107
|at ARIZONA
|-112
|Minnesota
|-107
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at COLORADO
|-154
|Tampa
|Bay
|+128
