MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF Atlanta -182 at CHICAGO CUBS +163 Milwaukee…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF Atlanta -182 at CHICAGO CUBS +163 Milwaukee -120 at CINCINNATI +100 at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF San Francisco -207 at PITTSBURGH +177 at N.Y METS OFF Miami OFF San Diego -145 at COLORADO +125 American League Tampa Bay -135 at BALTIMORE +115 at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF Texas OFF at DETROIT OFF at HOUSTON -189 Chicago White Sox +164 at OAKLAND OFF Kansas City OFF at SEATTLE -137 LA Angels +118 Interleague St. Louis OFF at BOSTON OFF Minnesota -140 at ARIZONA +120 at LA DODGERS -268 Cleveland +223

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.