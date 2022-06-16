|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-182
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+163
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+100
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-207
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+177
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|San Diego
|-145
|at
|COLORADO
|+125
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-135
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+115
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at
|DETROIT
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-189
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+164
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-137
|LA
|Angels
|+118
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at
|BOSTON
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-140
|at
|ARIZONA
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-268
|Cleveland
|+223
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.