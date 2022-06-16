RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
June 16, 2022, 5:33 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF
Atlanta -182 at CHICAGO CUBS +163
Milwaukee -120 at CINCINNATI +100
San Francisco -207 at PITTSBURGH +177
at N.Y METS OFF Miami OFF
San Diego -145 at COLORADO +125
American League
Tampa Bay -135 at BALTIMORE +115
at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Texas OFF at DETROIT OFF
at HOUSTON -189 Chicago White Sox +164
at OAKLAND OFF Kansas City OFF
at SEATTLE -137 LA Angels +118
Interleague
St. Louis OFF at BOSTON OFF
Minnesota -140 at ARIZONA +120
at LA DODGERS -268 Cleveland +223

