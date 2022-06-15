MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -164 at CHICAGO CUBS +138 Philadelphia -210 at WASHINGTON +176…

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line San Diego -164 at CHICAGO CUBS +138 Philadelphia -210 at WASHINGTON +176 at N.Y METS -132 Milwaukee +112 American League at BOSTON -138 Oakland +118 at TORONTO -245 Baltimore +200 at N.Y YANKEES -167 Tampa Bay +148 Texas -126 at DETROIT +108 LA Angels -120 at SEATTLE +102 Interleague at COLORADO -120 Cleveland +102 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 4 (210) Golden State

