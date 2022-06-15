|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|San Diego
|-164
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+138
|Philadelphia
|-210
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+176
|at N.Y METS
|-132
|Milwaukee
|+112
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-138
|Oakland
|+118
|at TORONTO
|-245
|Baltimore
|+200
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-167
|Tampa
|Bay
|+148
|Texas
|-126
|at
|DETROIT
|+108
|LA Angels
|-120
|at
|SEATTLE
|+102
|Interleague
|at COLORADO
|-120
|Cleveland
|+102
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|4
|(210)
|Golden
|State
