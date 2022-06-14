MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -135 Miami +115 at ARIZONA -116 Cincinnati -102 Atlanta -155…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -135 Miami +115 at ARIZONA -116 Cincinnati -102 Atlanta -155 at WASHINGTON +135 Milwaukee -120 at N.Y METS +100 at ST. LOUIS -167 Pittsburgh +148 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF American League at DETROIT OFF Chicago White Sox OFF Houston -124 at TEXAS +106 Minnesota -120 at SEATTLE +102 at N.Y YANKEES -140 Tampa Bay +120 at TORONTO -250 Baltimore +200 at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF Interleague at SAN FRANCISCO -255 Kansas City +210 at COLORADO -115 Cleveland -105 at LA DODGERS -200 LA Angels +170 FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLORADO -152 Tampa Bay +126

