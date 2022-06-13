MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ST. LOUIS OFF Pittsburgh OFF Atlanta -180 at WASHINGTON +152 at…

MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ST. LOUIS OFF Pittsburgh OFF Atlanta -180 at WASHINGTON +152 at PHILADELPHIA -152 Miami +128 at N.Y METS -144 Milwaukee +122 at ST. LOUIS OFF Pittsburgh OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF at ARIZONA -120 Cincinnati +100 American League at N.Y YANKEES -215 Tampa Bay +180 at TORONTO -220 Baltimore +184 at DETROIT OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at BOSTON -225 Oakland +188 Houston -120 at TEXAS +102 at SEATTLE OFF Minnesota OFF Interleague Cleveland -158 at COLORADO +134 at SAN FRANCISCO -232 Kansas City +193 at LA DODGERS -192 LA Angels +167

