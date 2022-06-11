Sports Betting Line The Associated Press

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON OFF Milwaukee OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF Arizona OFF at ATLANTA -238 Pittsburgh +198 at ST. LOUIS -174 Cincinnati +152 LA Dodgers -125 at SAN FRANCISCO +105 at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176 American League at CLEVELAND -156 Oakland +135 Toronto -154 at DETROIT +134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -149 Texas +129 Tampa Bay -112 at MINNESOTA -108 at KANSAS CITY -118 Baltimore -102 at SEATTLE -134 Boston +114 Interleague at N.Y YANKEES OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at HOUSTON -223 Miami +184 N.Y Mets -134 at LA ANGELS +114 For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/ Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.