|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-238
|Pittsburgh
|+198
|at ST. LOUIS
|-174
|Cincinnati
|+152
|LA Dodgers
|-125
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+105
|at SAN DIEGO
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-156
|Oakland
|+135
|Toronto
|-154
|at
|DETROIT
|+134
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-149
|Texas
|+129
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-118
|Baltimore
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-134
|Boston
|+114
|Interleague
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-223
|Miami
|+184
|N.Y Mets
|-134
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+114
