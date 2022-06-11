RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
June 11, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON OFF Milwaukee OFF
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Arizona OFF
at ATLANTA -238 Pittsburgh +198
at ST. LOUIS -174 Cincinnati +152
LA Dodgers -125 at SAN FRANCISCO +105
at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176
American League
at CLEVELAND -156 Oakland +135
Toronto -154 at DETROIT +134
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -149 Texas +129
Tampa Bay -112 at MINNESOTA -108
at KANSAS CITY -118 Baltimore -102
at SEATTLE -134 Boston +114
Interleague
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at HOUSTON -223 Miami +184
N.Y Mets -134 at LA ANGELS +114

