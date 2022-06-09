|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Milwaukee
|-156
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+135
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|Arizona
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-222
|Pittsburgh
|+183
|at ST. LOUIS
|-126
|Cincinnati
|+106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-259
|Colorado
|+211
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|American League
|Toronto
|-188
|at
|DETROIT
|+161
|at CLEVELAND
|-174
|Oakland
|+152
|at KANSAS CITY
|-115
|Baltimore
|-105
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-130
|Texas
|+110
|Tampa Bay
|-124
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+104
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Interleague
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-253
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+208
|at HOUSTON
|-147
|Miami
|+128
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|N.Y
|Mets
|OFF
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|4
|(214)
|Golden
|State
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.