Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 5:35 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Milwaukee -156 at WASHINGTON +135
at PHILADELPHIA -130 Arizona +110
at ATLANTA -222 Pittsburgh +183
at ST. LOUIS -126 Cincinnati +106
at SAN DIEGO -259 Colorado +211
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF LA Dodgers OFF
American League
Toronto -188 at DETROIT +161
at CLEVELAND -174 Oakland +152
at KANSAS CITY -115 Baltimore -105
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -130 Texas +110
Tampa Bay -124 at MINNESOTA +104
at SEATTLE OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
at N.Y YANKEES -253 Chicago Cubs +208
at HOUSTON -147 Miami +128
at LA ANGELS OFF N.Y Mets OFF
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 4 (214) Golden State

