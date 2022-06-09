MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Milwaukee -156 at WASHINGTON +135 at PHILADELPHIA -130 Arizona +110 at ATLANTA…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Milwaukee -156 at WASHINGTON +135 at PHILADELPHIA -130 Arizona +110 at ATLANTA -222 Pittsburgh +183 at ST. LOUIS -126 Cincinnati +106 at SAN DIEGO -259 Colorado +211 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF LA Dodgers OFF American League Toronto -188 at DETROIT +161 at CLEVELAND -174 Oakland +152 at KANSAS CITY -115 Baltimore -105 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -130 Texas +110 Tampa Bay -124 at MINNESOTA +104 at SEATTLE OFF Boston OFF Interleague at N.Y YANKEES -253 Chicago Cubs +208 at HOUSTON -147 Miami +128 at LA ANGELS OFF N.Y Mets OFF NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 4 (214) Golden State

