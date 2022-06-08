|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|-137
|Arizona
|+118
|Philadelphia
|-130
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-230
|Colorado
|+190
|at MIAMI
|-122
|Washington
|+103
|at ATLANTA
|-270
|Pittsburgh
|+223
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-190
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+165
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-142
|Boston
|+123
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-155
|St.
|Louis
|+135
|LA Dodgers
|-168
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+142
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at
|N.Y
|RANGERS
|+108
