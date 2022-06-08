RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fears of global food crisis grow | Russia cracks down on critics of military actions
The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 5:42 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI -137 Arizona +118
Philadelphia -130 at MILWAUKEE +110
at SAN FRANCISCO -230 Colorado +190
at MIAMI -122 Washington +103
at ATLANTA -270 Pittsburgh +223
American League
at CLEVELAND OFF Oakland OFF
N.Y Yankees -190 at MINNESOTA +165
Baltimore OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF
at LA ANGELS -142 Boston +123
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -155 St. Louis +135
LA Dodgers -168 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +142
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Tampa Bay -130 at N.Y RANGERS +108

