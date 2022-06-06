RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis
The Associated Press

June 6, 2022, 5:43 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI OFF Arizona OFF
at MIAMI -164 Washington +138
Philadelphia OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF
at SAN DIEGO -134 N.Y Mets +114
at SAN FRANCISCO -210 Colorado +176
American League
at CLEVELAND -138 Texas +118
at MINNESOTA OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Toronto -188 at KANSAS CITY +158
at HOUSTON -255 Seattle +210
at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF
Interleague
Detroit -126 at PITTSBURGH +108
Chicago Cubs OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
at TAMPA BAY -148 St. Louis +126
at ATLANTA -255 Oakland +210
LA Dodgers -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TAMPA BAY -176 N.Y Rangers +146

