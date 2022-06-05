MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI -126 Arizona +108 N.Y Mets -112 at SAN DIEGO -104…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CINCINNATI -126 Arizona +108 N.Y Mets -112 at SAN DIEGO -104 American League Texas -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at HOUSTON -164 Seattle +138 Toronto -166 at KANSAS CITY +140 at LA ANGELS -124 Boston +106 NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Colorado -130 at EDMONTON +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.