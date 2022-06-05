|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|-104
|American League
|Texas
|-116
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-164
|Seattle
|+138
|Toronto
|-166
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+140
|at LA ANGELS
|-124
|Boston
|+106
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-130
|at
|EDMONTON
|+108
