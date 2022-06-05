RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 8:04 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI -126 Arizona +108
N.Y Mets -112 at SAN DIEGO -104
American League
Texas -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at HOUSTON -164 Seattle +138
Toronto -166 at KANSAS CITY +140
at LA ANGELS -124 Boston +106
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -130 at EDMONTON +108

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

