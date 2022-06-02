MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106 at CINCINNATI -120 Washington +100…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106 at CINCINNATI -120 Washington +100 San Francisco -137 at MIAMI +118 Arizona -112 at PITTSBURGH -108 at MILWAUKEE -142 San Diego +123 Atlanta -170 at COLORADO +150 at LA DODGERS -157 N.Y Mets +138 American League at BALTIMORE OFF Cleveland OFF at N.Y YANKEES OFF Detroit OFF at TORONTO OFF Minnesota OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF Houston -142 at KANSAS CITY +122 Boston -142 at OAKLAND +122 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Angels OFF NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Tampa Bay -126 at N.Y RANGERS +105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.