Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106
at CINCINNATI -120 Washington +100
San Francisco -137 at MIAMI +118
Arizona -112 at PITTSBURGH -108
at MILWAUKEE -142 San Diego +123
Atlanta -170 at COLORADO +150
at LA DODGERS -157 N.Y Mets +138
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Cleveland OFF
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Detroit OFF
at TORONTO OFF Minnesota OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
Houston -142 at KANSAS CITY +122
Boston -142 at OAKLAND +122
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Angels OFF
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Tampa Bay -126 at N.Y RANGERS +105

