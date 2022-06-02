|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|St. Louis
|-110
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|-106
|at CINCINNATI
|-120
|Washington
|+100
|San Francisco
|-137
|at
|MIAMI
|+118
|Arizona
|-112
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|San
|Diego
|+123
|Atlanta
|-170
|at
|COLORADO
|+150
|at LA DODGERS
|-157
|N.Y
|Mets
|+138
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Houston
|-142
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+122
|Boston
|-142
|at
|OAKLAND
|+122
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Tampa Bay
|-126
|at
|N.Y
|RANGERS
|+105
