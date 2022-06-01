RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US, Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Effects of EU Russia oil ban
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 6:03 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI OFF San Francisco OFF
at CINCINNATI -130 Washington +110
at MILWAUKEE -124 San Diego +104
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
Atlanta -144 at COLORADO +124
at LA DODGERS OFF N.Y Mets OFF
American League
Minnesota -128 at DETROIT +108
Tampa Bay -120 at TEXAS +102
at TORONTO -183 Chicago White Sox +158
at N.Y YANKEES -122 LA Angels +102
Seattle -123 at BALTIMORE +103
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 4 (212½) Boston
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLORADO -176 Edmonton +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

